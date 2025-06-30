The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Technicians Grade I (Signal) and Technicians Grade III. Applicants can submit their forms on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in till July 28, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is July 30, 2025.

The correction window will open from August 1 to 10, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6238 posts, of which 183 are for Technician Grade-I Signal and 6055 for Technician Grade III. Candidates applying for the Technician Grade I Signal should be between the ages of 18 and 33 years, whereas applicants registering for Technicians Grade III should be between the ages of 18 and 30 years. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) must pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Technician posts 2025

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Technician registration link Register yourself and login to apply Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Technician posts 2025.