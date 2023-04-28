Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in from May 1 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is May 21. The computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25. The admit card will be released on June 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fees of Rs 200 for Sub Inspector (Group-‘B’) and Rs 100 for Asst. Sub Inspector (Group-‘C’), for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Exservicemen and Female candidates of all categories are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of written examination/PST/PET and DV and medical examination (DME/RME).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.