The State Bank of India has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Manager, Deputy Manager, Senior Special Executive, Assistant VP and other posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till May 19, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 217 posts, of which 182 vacancies are for regular positions and 35 vacancies are for contractual positions.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS—CMF, CMS, SO posts”

Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Specialist Cadre Officers posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.