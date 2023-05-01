CRPF Signal Staff recruitment 2023: Applications begin for 212 SI, ASI posts, here’s apply link
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Signal Staff. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till May 21.
The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies in Group “B” and “C” non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised Signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/ Crypto/ Technical/Civil) & ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023)].
The computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25. The admit card will be released on June 13.
Vacancy details
- Sub-Inspector (RO): 19
- Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07
- Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05
- Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20
- Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146
- Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s CRPF Signal Staff recruitment 2023 notification.
Application Fee
The examination fees of Rs 200 for Sub Inspector (Group-‘B’) and Rs 100 for Asst. Sub Inspector (Group-‘C’), for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Exservicemen and Female candidates of all categories are exempted from payment of the fee.
Selection Process
The recruitment process will consist of a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documents verification and Medical Test.
Steps to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023:
- Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in
- Go to ‘Click here for applying to the post of Signal staff’
- Go to Register link and complete registration
- Choose post, fill application form, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout
Direct link to apply for CRPF Signal Staff recruitment 2023.