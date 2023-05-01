Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Signal Staff. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till May 21.

The CRPF recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies in Group “B” and “C” non-ministerial, non-gazetted, combatised Signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/ Crypto/ Technical/Civil) & ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023)].

The computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on June 24 and 25. The admit card will be released on June 13.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details

Application Fee

The examination fees of Rs 200 for Sub Inspector (Group-‘B’) and Rs 100 for Asst. Sub Inspector (Group-‘C’), for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Exservicemen and Female candidates of all categories are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documents verification and Medical Test.

Steps to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023:

Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in Go to ‘Click here for applying to the post of Signal staff’ Go to Register link and complete registration Choose post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

