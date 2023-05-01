Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam schedule of the Combined Competitive Main Examination 2022. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 8 to 10 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The examination will be conducted in various zones including — Silchar, Jorhat, Nagaon, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon and Guwahati.

The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission Certificates will be uploaded by 15th June and 17th June, respectively on the official website apsc.nic.in. No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 913 vacancies in different state government departments.

Steps to download CCE Main 2022 schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Notification regarding the programme for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022” The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the exam schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.