Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Manager (Electrical), Junior Manager (Mechanical), Junior Manager (Civil), and Junior Manager (IT) under the Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL). Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from May 12 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is June 11.

The last date to pay the application fee is June 13. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Junior Manager (Electrical): 77

Junior Manager (Mechanical): 08

Junior Manager (Civil): 04

Junior Manager (IT): 02

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.