Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Homoepathic Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from May 16 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is June 16.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 105 HMO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have possessed the degree of bachelor’s in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) or equivalent degree from a recognised University or Institution recognised by Central Council of Homeopathy and must have recognised himself/ herself under the Odisha State Board of Homeopathic Medicines.

Examination Fee

There is no application fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.