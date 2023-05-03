Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer/Assistant Professor in Govt Unani Medical College Cum Hospital Ganderbal. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from May 5 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is June 4, 2023.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on June 5 to 7, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.