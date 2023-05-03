The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has released the admit card for the AP POLYCET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website polycetap.nic.in.



The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in nearly 400 Examination centres in 54 Towns / Cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The result is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 25, 2023.

Steps to download AP POLYCET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website polycetap.nic.in On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download AP POLYCET 2023 admit card.

About AP POLYCET

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by State Board of Technical Education and Training, Mangalagiri for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.