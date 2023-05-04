BTSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Dairy Field/ Technical Officer posts, graduates eligible
Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in till June 2.
The BTSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies in the state Animal and Fisheries Resources Department. Nine posts are reserved for women. The Pay Scale/ Consolidated Pay is Rs 9300-34,800.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 to 37 years as on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Degree in B.Tech/ B.Sc in Dairy Technology. More details in the notification below:
Here’s BTSC Dairy Officer notification 2023.
Application Fee
The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.
Steps to apply for BTSC recruitment 2023:
- Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘Notifications/Advertisements
- Click on the apply link for the desired post
- Complete registration, fill application form
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download the form and take printout.
Direct link to apply for BTSC Dairy Officer recruitment 2023.