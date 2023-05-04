Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in till May 19. The earlier deadline was May 4.

The BTSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1539 Pharmacist vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 year to 37 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 passed. Diploma in Pharmacy course from a Government recognized institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s BTSC Pharmacist notification 2023.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.

Steps to apply for BTSC Pharmacist recruitment 2023: