Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in.
The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field with at least 50% marks. More details are in the notification.
Here’s JSSC Lab Assistant notification 2023.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.
Steps to apply for JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023:
- Visit official website jssc.nic.in
- Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Online Application for JLACE-2023
- Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take a printout
Selection Procedure
The candidates will be selected on the basis of the JLACE 2023 Main Written Examination and document verification.