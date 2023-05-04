Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Jharkhand Lab Assistant Competitive Examination-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in.

The JSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 690 vacancies for Lab Assistants including 230 vacancies each in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics field. The Pay metric level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field with at least 50% marks. More details are in the notification.

Here’s JSSC Lab Assistant notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC Lab Assistant recruitment 2023:



Visit official website jssc.nic.in Go to ‘Application form’ and click on apply link for Online Application for JLACE-2023 Click on ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete application Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout

Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the JLACE 2023 Main Written Examination and document verification.