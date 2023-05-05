Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023 PCM Group. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2023 will be held from May 9 to 13 for PCM Group and May 15 to 20 for PCB Group in Computer Based Test mode. The exam duration is 2 hours – Morning shift - 9:00 AM To 12:00 AM or Afternoon shift - 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The MHT-CET 2023 will be conducted online mode (Computer Based Test) at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MHT CET admit card 2023:



Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link for MAH CET (PCM Group) 2023 Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit

The MHT CET PCM admit card will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MHT CET hall ticket 2023.