The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has postponed the date of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) March 2023. The state-level test was earlier scheduled on May 12 and 15.

As per the notification, the KTET March 2023 exam will now be held on May 30 and 31. The test will be conducted in two shifts on both days — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

Candidates will be able to download their KEAM KTET hall ticket from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in from May 23 onwards.

“KTET MARCH 2023 EXAMINATION DATE RESCHEDULED TO 30/05/2023,31/05/2023,” reads the notice.

The KTET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in Kerala.

Steps to download KTET hall ticket 2023: