Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelims exam 2023. Candidates can download their answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Civil Judge prelims 2023 was conducted on April 30 (Sunday) in 13 districts. Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from May 5 to 11. A fee of Rs 50 per challenge is applicable. The answer keys have been released for series A, B, C & D.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Here’s UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2023 notice.

Steps to download UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2023:



Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” tab Click on Civil Judge Exam-2022 answer key link

The UKPSC Civil Judge answer key will appear on screen

Download and check.

Direct link to download UKPSC Civil Judge answer key 2023.