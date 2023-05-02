Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the revised 2023 exam calendar for various posts. The notice regarding the proposed dates for various examinations is available at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC exam calendar includes all exams scheduled till December this year. The UKPSC Combined Upper PCS prelim exam 2023 will be held on July 2 while the Lower PCS prelim exam 2023 will be conducted on July 23. The UKPSC Combined Engineering exam 2023 has been scheduled from August 13-18.

The exam calendar also features dates for Civil Judge, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden, Junior Assistant posts, etc.

Here’s UKPSC exam calendar 2023.