Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge prelims exam 20235. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Civil Judge prelim exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 30 (Sunday) in 13 districts.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Civil Judge

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Civil Judge admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.