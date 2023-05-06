National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at cuet.nta.nic.in till May 8, 2023.

The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 12. The exam is being conducted for admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to make changes to the application forms

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, login to the portal Make changes to the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CUET PG 2023 correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.