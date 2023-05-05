CUET PG 2023 registration deadline today; apply now at cuet.nta.nic.in
The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 12.
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023. Candidates can apply and pay the fee on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in upto 9.00 PM and 11.50 PM, respectively.
The applicants will be able to make changes to their online application forms from May 6 to 8, 2023. The dates for downloading City Intimation Slip, Admit Card, and declaration of Result will be displayed on CUET (PG) portal at the appropriate time.
The CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted from June 5 to 12. The exam is being conducted for admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.
Direct link to CUT PG 2023 Information Bulletin.
Application fee
|In India (Fee In ₹)
|In India (Fee In ₹)
|Outside India (Fee In ₹)
|Outside India (Fee In ₹)
|Category
|Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|Application Fee (for up to three Test Papers)
|Fees for additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper)
|General
|Rs 1000
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Rs 1500
|OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS
|Rs 800
|Rs 400
|SC/ST/Third Gender
|Rs 750
|Rs 400
|PwBD
|Rs 700
|Rs 400
Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference