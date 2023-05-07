Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will announce the final results of various posts tomorrow, May 8. Candidates will be able to check their results online from the official website slprbassam.in.

The results will be announced for Assam Police Test Proficiency Test (TPT) for Grade 4 posts conducted from March 20 onward, the PST/PET conducted from April 25 to 27 for the posts of Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor and various Sub Inspectors for Assam Commando Battalions and physical tests for Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts held on February 13.

Here’s Assam Police SLPRB result notice.

Steps to check Assam Police results 2023: