Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will open the correction window next week for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services. Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website tspsc.gov.in from May 9 to 15.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification. Candidates may download their corrected PDF for future reference.

The TSPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 1 in 33 Districts of Telangana State. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9,309 vacancies.

The exam question paper will be in bilingual i.e., in English/Telugu or English/Urdu. Hence, the candidates who want the question paper in English/Urdu should declare the same by the Edit link provided them on the Commission’s website, the notice said.

