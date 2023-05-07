The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the revised exam schedule for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics and Physical Director in Intermediate Education and Technical Education. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The two exams were earlier scheduled in May but have been postponed to July.

The TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer exam will be conducted on July 4, 5, 6 and 8 in two sessions every day. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects in Government Polytechnics in Technical education service in the State of Telangana.

On the other hand, the TSPSC Physical Director exam will be held on July 11 in two sessions. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies, including 37 Physical Director in Technical Education and 91 Physical Director in Intermediate Education.

Both exam will be held in CBRT (computer-based recruitment test) mode. The notice for hall tickets will be issued later.

Here’s TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer, Physical Director exam schedule.