Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP SSC Public examination 2023. Candidates can download their result scorecards from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC exams were conducted on April 3 to 18, 2023.



Steps to download AP 10th result 2023:

Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in Go to ‘SSC Public Examinations 2023 - Individual Results’ Enter Roll Number and submit The AP 10th result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

