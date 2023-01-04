The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the exam schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th. Candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates. The performance of candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding/answering wrong question paper. The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than originally allotted by the office, reads the notification.

AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet Date Subject and Paper Maximum Marks Time April 3 First Language

(Group-A) 100 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 3 First Language Paper-I

(Composite Course) 70 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 6 Second Language 100 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 8 English 100 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 10 Mathematics 100 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 13 Science 100 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 15 Social Science 100 09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 17 First Language Paper-II

(Composite Course)

30

09.30 AM to 11.15 AM April 17 OSSC Main Language Paper-I

(Sanskrit, Arabic, Persia)

100

09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 18 OSSC Main Language Paper-II

(Sanskrit, Arabic, Persia)

100

09.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 18 SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 40



30

09.30 AM to 11.30 AM

