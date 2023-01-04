AP SSC 2023 date sheet released at bse.ap.gov.in; exams in April
The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the exam schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10th. Candidates can check and download the date sheet from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The exam will be conducted from April 3 to 18, 2023. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.
All the academic course subjects/papers are common for both SSC Academic Course and OSSC Course candidates. The performance of candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding/answering wrong question paper. The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than originally allotted by the office, reads the notification.
AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet
|Date
|Subject and Paper
|Maximum Marks
|Time
|April 3
| First Language
(Group-A)
|100
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 3
| First Language Paper-I
(Composite Course)
|70
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 6
|Second Language
|100
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 8
|English
|100
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 10
|Mathematics
|100
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 13
|Science
|100
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 15
|Social Science
|100
|09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 17
| First Language Paper-II
(Composite Course)
|
30
|
09.30 AM to 11.15 AM
|April 17
| OSSC Main Language Paper-I
(Sanskrit, Arabic, Persia)
|
100
|
09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 18
| OSSC Main Language Paper-II
(Sanskrit, Arabic, Persia)
|
100
|
09.30 AM to 12.45 PM
|April 18
|SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
| 40
30
|
09.30 AM to 11.30 AM
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.