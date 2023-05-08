Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till June 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor Nursing, 1 for Professor and HOD, 4 for Associate Professor, 1 for Assistant Professor Structural Engineering, and 1 for Assistant Professor Fine Arts.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, age limit and other details available in the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for Professor, Asst Professor and other posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now Click on the application link for the vacancies Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.