Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Jal Shakti Department. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“Those candidates who shall not be able to download their admit cards may approach the Commission office by or before 10.05.2023 at Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 AE (Civil) vacancies.

Steps to download AE Civil admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/viva-voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.