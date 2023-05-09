UPSC IES and ISS 2023 application ends today at upsconline.nic.in
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Interested candidates can register for the examination on the official website upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM.
The UPSC IES/ISS exams 2023 will be conducted from June 23. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for Indian Economic Service and 33 for Indian Statistical Service.
Here’s UPSC IES, ISS notification 2023.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21-30 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification:
IES: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.
ISS: Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject OR a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.
Selection Procedure
UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.
Application Fee
The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.
Steps to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2023:
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- Go to ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on apply link
- Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents
- Select exam centre and submit form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference