Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the result for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year board exams 2023. Students can download their result scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE March 2023) for 1st year students was held from March 15 to April 3, 2023. The TS Inter 2nd year exam was held from March 16 to April 4.

The total pass percentage for the TS Inter first and second years is 61.68 and 63.49 percent respectively. A coloured version of the marks memo will be available on the board’s website from 5 pm on May 9.

Steps to check TS Inter result 2023:

Visit official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in Click on the Intermediate Public Examination result link Key in your login details and submit The TS Inter results will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check TS Inter results 2023.