Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Agriculture Officer exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Agriculture Officer exam will be held in CBT mode on May 16 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 148 vacancies for Agriculture Officers in the Agriculture and Co-operation Department.

Steps to download TSPSC AO hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Agriculture Officer hall ticket link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC Agriculture Officer hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download TSPSC AO hall ticket 2023.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the post will be made by written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based and the selection for the post will be based on marks secured in the written examination. Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required.