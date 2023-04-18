The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for various posts in May, June and July. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

These exams will be held in CBRT or Computer Based Recruitment Test mode.

TSPSC exam schedule 2023 Name of the Post Rescheduled exam date Date of Exam AGRICULTURE OFFICER (27/2022) May 16 April 25 DRUGS INSPECTOR (21/2022) May 19 May 7 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (31/2022) June 28 April 23 Ground Water Department (17/2022) July 18-19 April 26-27 Ground Water Department (18/202) July 20-21 May 15-16

The TSPSC Agriculture Officer exam will be held to fill up a total of 148 vacancies for Agriculture Officers. The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector in the Transport Department.

