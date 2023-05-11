The online application process for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023 will end today. Eligible candidates can apply and pay the fee on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in up to 9.00 PM and 11.59 PM, respectively.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their online application forms from May 12 to 13, 2023. The application window had been reopened after demands from students.

The CUET PG 2023 entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The date and time will be announced later on the official website. The exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Direct link to CUT PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2023” Register and login to apply Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2023.