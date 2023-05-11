Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Social Welfare Officer under Adv.No. 24/2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in from May 15 to June 5.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 22 posts of Social Welfare Officer, Group B, Social Justice and Special Assistance Department, in the state government.

Here’s MPSC Social Welfare Officer

recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 20-38 years as on September 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Have thorough knowledge of Marathi; Possess a degree from a recognised University, if they belong to the Backward Classes, and a degree in Social Welfare Sciences or Social Work from a recognised University or Institute, otherwise.

Application Fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).