Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Librarian exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Librarian exam will be held in CBT mode on May 17 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. Candidates can go through the Mock Test link which is available on Commission’s website for practice before the Examination.

Here’s TSPSC Librarian hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TSPSC Librarian hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Librarian hall ticket link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC Librarian hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download TSPSC Librarian hall ticket 2023.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 Librarian vacancies which include 40 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and 31 under the control of the Commissioner of Technical Education. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.