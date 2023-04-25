Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Librarian. Candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in from April 25 to 27.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 Librarian vacancies which include 40 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and 31 under the control of the Commissioner of Technical Education. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

Steps for TSPSC Librarian correction window:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Librarian posts

Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary corrections Submit the form and download a copy.

Direct link to TSPSC Librarian correction window.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.