The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The exam will be conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2023-24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Steps to download NCHM JEE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for NCHM-JEE (2023)”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NCHM JEE 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.