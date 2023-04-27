The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today, April 27, close the online application window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2023). Candidates can apply for the examination on the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in upto 5.00 today, April 27.

The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. Correction in the particulars of the application forms can be made from April 28 to April 30.

Application Fee

The application fee of Rs 1000 is applicable to the General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) category, Rs 700 to Gen-EWS, and Rs 450 to SC/ ST/ PwD/ Third Gender candidates.

Steps to apply for NCHM JEE 2023

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The exam will be conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2023-24 in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

