Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has opened the online application correction window for the Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023). Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at jssc.nic.in till May 12.

Steps to make changes to PGTTCE 2023 form



Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on PGTTCE 2023 application correction window Make changes and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to make changes to PGTTCE 2023 form.

The applications were invited from April 5 to May 4, 2023.

