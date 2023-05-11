Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPPSC Civil Judge Main exam is scheduled to be held on May 23, 24, and 25. A total of 3,145 candidates cleared the prelims to be eligible for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to download UP Judiciary Mains 2022 admit card



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Civil Judge Main 2022 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

