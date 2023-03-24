Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online registration process for the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till April 8.

The UPPSC Civil Judge prelim exam was conducted on February 12 and the result was announced on March 16. A total of 3,145 cleared the prelims to be eligible for the Main exam.

The UPPPSC Civil Judge Main exam is scheduled on May 23, 24, and 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Judiciary Mains 2022:



Visit official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on apply link for ‘U.P.JUDICIAL SERVICE CIVIL JUDGE (JR. DIV.) (MAIN.) EXAM.-2022’

Complete registration, fill application form Select post, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPPSC Civil Judge Mains 2022.