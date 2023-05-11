IDBI Bank has released the result of the Assistant Manager (Grade “A”) 2023-24 online examination. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website www.idbibank.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification and interview round.

The online test was conducted on April 16, 2023. The IDBI recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 600 Assistant Manager posts.

Steps to download Assistant Manager result 2023

Visit the official website idbibank.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the online exam result link available under “Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade “A”) - 2023-24” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

