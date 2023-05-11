Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Accountant Examination-2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ukpsc.net.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, from May 12 to 18 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge. The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam was conducted on May 7.

Direct link to the official notification.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level 5).

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the Assistant Accountant provisional answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Assistant Accountant answer key.

Selection Process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.