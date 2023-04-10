Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has again postponed the exam date for the Assistant Accountant Examination-2022. The exam was earlier supposed to be conducted on April 23.

As per the new notification, the UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam will now be held on May 7. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website psc.uk.gov.in. The admit card will be released on April 27.

Steps to download UKPSC admit card 2023:



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Assistant Accountant Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Assistant Accountantadmit card will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 661 vacancies for Assistant Accountants at various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92,300 (level 5).

Selection Process

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant exam 2022 selection process will consist of a written exam, Hindi typing test and document verification.