The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of the Senior School Certificate or Class 12 board exams March 2023. Candidates can check and download their result scorecard from the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5, 2023. The pass percentage this year is 87.33%.

Steps to download CBSE 12th result 2023:

Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in Enter your roll number, school number, Admit Card ID and submit The CBSE 12th result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result, take a printout.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th result 2023.