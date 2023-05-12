Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result of the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS 2022 prelim exam. Candidates can check the results online from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

The CGPSC PCS prelims 2022 was conducted on February 12 in 28 districts. The provisional answer keys were released on February 14.

According to the result notice, 3095 candidates have cleared the prelim exam and are eligible for the Main exam. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The CGPSC PCS Main exam 2022 will be held from June 15 to 18. The admit card will be available for download from June 5 onwards.

Steps to check CGPSC PCS result 2022:

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Click on ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAM-2022 (11-05-2023)’

The CGPSC PCS prelims result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 posts in various state government departments. CGPSC PCS Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.