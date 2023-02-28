Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has opened the objection window for the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can raise objections, if any, on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till March 9, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per challenge.

The CGPSC Civil Judge prelims 2022 was conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon in three districts — Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai and Raipur.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies. CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Steps to download Civil Judge answer key 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “FILE ONLINE OBJECTION (FROM 28th FEB TO 9TH MARCH 2023)”

Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any, and save changes Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.