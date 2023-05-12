Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Preliminary written exam schedule for the Odisha Judicial Service 2022. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in from May 17.

The OPSC OJS Prelims written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM. The centre list and roll numbers tagged to each centre has been published later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Civil Judge posts, of these, 18 vacancies are reserved for women. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and interview.

Steps to download OPSC OJS admit card 2023: