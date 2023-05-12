Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admit card for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2023 PCB Group. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to May 20, 2023.

The MHT-CET 2023 will be conducted online mode (Computer Based Test) at almost all the district headquarters in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.

Steps to download MHT CET PCB admit card 2023



Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the admit card link for MAH CET (PCB Group) 2023 Key in your login details and submit

The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MHT CET PCB 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.