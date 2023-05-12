The online application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions (CUET-PG) 2023 has opened today, May 12. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at cuet.nta.nic.in till May 13, 2023.

The CUET PG 2023 entrance exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The date and time will be announced later on the official website. The exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges.

Direct link to CUT PG 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to make changes in CUET PG Form 2023

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Correction Window for CUET(PG) 2023”

Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to make changes to CUET PG form 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.