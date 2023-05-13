Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) has started the online application process for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in till June 11 without late fee.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of June 2023.

Important Dates

Date of start of online registration: 12.05.2023

Last date for submitting the online application: 11.06.2023

Last date with a late fee of Rs 500: 18.06.2023

Last date with a late fee of Rs 2000: 20.06.2023

Here’s TS CPGET 2023 notification.

The TS CPGET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of June through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The entrance tests in all the subjects (including M.P.Ed.) will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions for 100 marks, reads the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/PH category will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 800 is applicable for others. For each additional subject, Rs 450 is payable.

Steps to apply for TS CPGET 2023

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Step 1: Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill out the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

About TS CPGET

A state-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) will be conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc;) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2023-2024.