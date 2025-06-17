The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the provisional answer key for the JEECUP 2025 (UP Polytechnic) examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key and their individual response sheets on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The JEECUP 2025 result will be declared on June 21, 2025.

Steps to Check JEECUP 2025 answer key

Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the “Question-Answer Key Matching and Objections for All Groups” link Log in using your application number View your response sheet and the provisional answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Each challenge requires a processing fee of Rs 100 per question, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid. After reviewing all objections, the final answer key will be released.

